Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Beta Bionics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BBNX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Beta Bionics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beta Bionics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

BBNX opened at $19.99 on Monday. Beta Bionics has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

In related news, major shareholder Hadley Harbor Aggre Wellington bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,901,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,327,183. This represents a 34.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mike Mensinger purchased 33,350 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $566,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,323. The trade was a 129.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

