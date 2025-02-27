Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

