Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BAH has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,516,000 after acquiring an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,957,000 after purchasing an additional 371,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after buying an additional 590,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

