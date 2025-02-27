Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Beer from $335.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Boston Beer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Stock Up 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

SAM stock opened at $240.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $371.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.