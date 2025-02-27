Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target at $299.48

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.26.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY opened at $243.86 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,989.42. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,865. The trade was a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,986 shares of company stock valued at $20,397,849. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

