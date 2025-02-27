Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $78.77

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $31,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,435,601.52. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $577,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,974,964.14. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,642 shares of company stock worth $4,818,176. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ciena by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 241.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 399.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ciena by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $80.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

