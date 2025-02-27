Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Target Price at $143.53

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.53.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Crocs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 23.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $2,076,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 69.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Crocs by 477.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs stock opened at $104.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

