Brokerages Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) PT at $168.38

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.38.
A number of analysts recently commented on ITT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT
ITT Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE ITT opened at $142.54 on Monday. ITT has a 12 month low of $121.01 and a 12 month high of $161.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Research analysts forecast that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.
ITT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
ITT Company Profile
ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ITT
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.