Brokerages Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) PT at $168.38

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $67,503,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 16,832.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITT opened at $142.54 on Monday. ITT has a 12 month low of $121.01 and a 12 month high of $161.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Research analysts forecast that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

