Brokerages Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT at $127.60

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,097.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,912,390. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,336,000 after purchasing an additional 68,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,274,000 after purchasing an additional 857,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,755,000 after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

