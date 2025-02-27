Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) PT at $167.00

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $164.20 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 135.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.