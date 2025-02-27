Brokerages Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Target Price at $72.31

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 184,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

