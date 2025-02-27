Brokerages Set Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Target Price at $42.83

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group downgraded Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Renasant Stock Down 1.1 %

Renasant Announces Dividend

RNST stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. Renasant has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Renasant news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $48,103.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,757.92. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Renasant by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

