Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Price Target at $77.96

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.96.
QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.9 %
QSR opened at $63.72 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
