Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $82.43

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 2.6 %

TMHC opened at $62.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

