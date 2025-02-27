Brokerages Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target at $86.33

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

Several analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Redburn Partners cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 487,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,938,849. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

