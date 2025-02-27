Brokers Set Expectations for INKT FY2029 Earnings

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

INKT opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.17.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

