Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $30.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,627,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,838,000 after acquiring an additional 49,553 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,472,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,524 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,331,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 294.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 86,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 64,695 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -167.42%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

