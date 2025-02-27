Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $121.10 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $92.45 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average of $119.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,167. This represents a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

