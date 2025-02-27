Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $10.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Shares of GOOS opened at $10.56 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
