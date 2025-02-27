Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $10.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canada Goose

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose Stock Down 2.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after acquiring an additional 128,133 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 164,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOS opened at $10.56 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.