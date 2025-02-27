Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) versus Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Captivision and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captivision N/A N/A N/A Atkore 12.42% 25.69% 13.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Captivision and Atkore”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captivision $17.39 million 1.06 -$74.73 million N/A N/A Atkore $3.20 billion 0.69 $472.87 million $10.33 6.12

Volatility and Risk

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Captivision.

Captivision has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Captivision and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captivision 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atkore 0 4 2 1 2.57

Atkore has a consensus price target of $103.17, suggesting a potential upside of 63.19%. Given Atkore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atkore is more favorable than Captivision.

Summary

Atkore beats Captivision on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captivision

Captivision Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, United Poly Systems, Calbond, and Calpipe. It serves various end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel; infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and governments through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

