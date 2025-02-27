CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $38.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.41.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

CarGurus Stock Up 0.4 %

CARG stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $378,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 95,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,438.58. This trade represents a 9.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $163,872.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,424.78. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,388 shares of company stock worth $2,204,338. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

