CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $87.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $82.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27. CarMax has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,288. This trade represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CarMax by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

