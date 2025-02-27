CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 10.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in CBIZ by 960.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

