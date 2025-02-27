CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.65, but opened at $24.35. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 56,859 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CECO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 71.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $857.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

