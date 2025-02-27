Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CHKP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $220.92 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $226.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.15 and a 200 day moving average of $192.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,820,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,456,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,257,000 after acquiring an additional 487,823 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after acquiring an additional 464,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $73,186,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

