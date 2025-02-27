Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.99.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.47%.
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.
