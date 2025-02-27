Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $37.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CHWY opened at $35.91 on Monday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,312,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,735. The trade was a 47.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $620,989,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,561,427 shares of company stock valued at $933,874,848 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 97.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 975,647 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,633 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

