Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $295.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of CB opened at $273.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.59. Chubb has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

