CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 601 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mattel were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 9,775.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

