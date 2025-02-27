CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,075 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 107,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 57,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.