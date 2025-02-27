CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $55,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 557,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 369,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 372,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,558,000 after buying an additional 5,290,236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 345,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 203,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 668,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 214,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE SAN opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAN

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.