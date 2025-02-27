Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after acquiring an additional 112,047 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 805 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $673.70 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $650.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $770.00 price objective (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total transaction of $39,897,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total value of $238,503.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,068,173.34. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 813,030 shares of company stock worth $525,952,077. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

