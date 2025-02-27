Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Has $11.75 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.6% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Archer Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,706,000. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 48,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

