Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CCEP opened at $86.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

