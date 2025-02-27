Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cognex alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,686.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $110,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNX. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Cognex

Cognex Price Performance

Cognex stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.40. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.