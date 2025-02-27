Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 275.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XCEM opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.93.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

