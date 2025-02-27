Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $43.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.83.
CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast
Comcast Price Performance
NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.10 on Monday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
