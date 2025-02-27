Comparing AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) & Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AlTi Global and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global -41.51% 2.31% 1.35% Monroe Capital 20.97% 12.14% 4.75%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 Monroe Capital 1 0 1 0 2.00

Monroe Capital has a consensus price target of $8.13, suggesting a potential downside of 6.93%. Given Monroe Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than AlTi Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlTi Global and Monroe Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global $246.97 million 1.98 -$162.61 million ($1.75) -1.99 Monroe Capital $18.11 million 10.45 $370,000.00 $0.60 14.55

Monroe Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AlTi Global. AlTi Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monroe Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of AlTi Global shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of AlTi Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Monroe Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monroe Capital beats AlTi Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles. In addition, the company offers family office services comprising bookkeeping and back office services, private foundation management and grant making, oversight of trust administration, financial tracking and reporting, cash flow management and bill pay, and other financial services, as well as clients estate and wealth planning, family governance and education, and philanthropic and strategic services. It also provides ancillary fund management services, including investments, financial planning and strategy, sales and marketing, and back and middle office infrastructure and administration. The company offers strategic advisory, corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds, as well as alternatives platform. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to leveraged buyouts in lower middle-market companies. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund prefers to invest in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $35 million. Its makes minority equity investments.

