Comparing Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) & Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Information Analysis and Tenet Fintech Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A Tenet Fintech Group $31.17 million 0.22 -$56.92 million ($0.32) -0.09

Information Analysis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Information Analysis and Tenet Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Tenet Fintech Group -741.89% -147.43% -81.32%

Summary

Information Analysis beats Tenet Fintech Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

