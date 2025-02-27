Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $29.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

