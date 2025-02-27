Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Twilio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,906 shares of company stock worth $2,950,514 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $119.35 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -186.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

