Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Equifax by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $244.22 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

