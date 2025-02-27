Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after buying an additional 17,314,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $230,988,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $175,697,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

