Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 353.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,525,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 2,748,245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 923,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 751,256 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 885,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 362,582 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPW. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

