Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $146.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.29. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.04 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.29.

In other news, Director Bernadette S. Aulestia sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $82,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,900. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.93, for a total value of $119,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,511.75. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,493 shares of company stock valued at $20,354,366 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

