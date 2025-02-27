Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TK. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Teekay by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Teekay by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 4.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 78,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $626.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $9.95.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

