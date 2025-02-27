Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,467 BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIGZ. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 421.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 185,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,728.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,448,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,681,573.90. This represents a 0.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,723,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,408,754 over the last ninety days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0866 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

