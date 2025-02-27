Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.6 %

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

