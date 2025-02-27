Contrasting Perfect Moment (PMNT) and Its Rivals

Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Perfect Moment to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perfect Moment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perfect Moment $21.31 million -$8.72 million -0.79 Perfect Moment Competitors $2.22 billion $140.15 million 0.97

Perfect Moment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Perfect Moment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perfect Moment Competitors 394 1730 2417 72 2.47

This is a summary of current recommendations for Perfect Moment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Perfect Moment currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 482.52%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 11.53%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Perfect Moment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38% Perfect Moment Competitors -18.48% -48.58% -21.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perfect Moment competitors beat Perfect Moment on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

