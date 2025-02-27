Contrasting Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK)

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lucky Strike Entertainment and Pop Culture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Lucky Strike Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.40%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pop Culture Group has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and Pop Culture Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.18 billion 1.32 -$83.58 million ($0.01) -1,087.00 Pop Culture Group $47.38 million 0.06 -$12.41 million N/A N/A

Pop Culture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Pop Culture Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment beats Pop Culture Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and other services, including digital collection sales, music recording services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software services, and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

